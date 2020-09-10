The Matrix Path: of Neo Free Download Full Version









The Matrix Path: of Neo Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Matrix Path: of Neo was launched on Nov 7, 2005

About The Game

The Matrix: Path of Neo will observe the story of the blockbuster movement image trilogy The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions and for the primary time enable players to play as Neo and turn into “the One.” From the second the sport begins, how the conditions play out, how they deal with them, how they take care of the occasions, the place they go, how folks react to them — it’s all as much as the gamer. They might win the place Neo failed or discover one other method to remedy the issue — the trail is now theirs to observe. As Neo, the alternatives the participant makes to resolve every situation and the ensuing penalties might have a special end result than the unique movies. Alternative eventualities stuffed with new characters, content material and storylines have all been written and deliberate by the Wachowski Brothers to develop the Matrix universe and total gaming expertise. Once once more blurring the strains between Hollywood and interactive leisure, The Matrix: Path of Neo options the likenesses of all the movies’ key actors — together with Keanu Reeves (Neo), Laurence Fishburne (Morpheus), Carrie-Ann Moss (Trinity), Hugo Weaving (Agent Smith) and Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe).









System Requirements

OS: Windows® XP/Windows Vista® (solely)

Windows® XP/Windows Vista® (solely) Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1600+

Intel Pentium 4 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1600+ Memory: 512 MB RAM

512 MB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon X1550 or NVIDIA GeForce 7600 GS

AMD Radeon X1550 or NVIDIA GeForce 7600 GS DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0

DirectX 9.0 Hard Drive: 3 GB

3 GB Sound Card: DirectX 9.0 suitable

