Thursday, September 10, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    The Spirit Master of Retarnia Conqueror of the Labyrinth Free Download (v1.10 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Spirit Master of Retarnia Conqueror of the Labyrinth Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Spirit Master of Retarnia Conqueror...
    Read more
    Games

    The Shattering Free Download (v1.0.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Shattering Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Shattering was launched on Apr 21, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    The Room Two Free Download (v0.0.38) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Room Two Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Room Two was launched on Jul 5, 2016About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    The Red Strings Club Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Red Strings Club Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Red Strings Club was launched on Jan 22, 2018About The...
    Read more

    The Pedestrian Free Download Full Version




    The Pedestrian Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Pedestrian was launched on Jan 29, 2020

    About The Game

    The Pedestrian is a 2.5D facet scrolling puzzle platformer. You are The Pedestrian! Enter right into a dynamic 3D world with gorgeous graphics and difficult puzzles. You play by rearranging and reconnecting public indicators with a purpose to discover and advance by way of every participating setting.

    How to Download & Install The Pedestrian

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once The Pedestrian is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to The.Pedestrian.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the The Pedestrian folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    The Pedestrian Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin The Pedestrian Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)
    • Processor: Intel i3
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 460
    • Storage: 4 GB accessible house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    The Spirit Master of Retarnia Conqueror of the Labyrinth Free Download (v1.10 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Spirit Master of Retarnia Conqueror of the Labyrinth Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Spirit Master of Retarnia Conqueror...
    Read more
    Games

    The Shattering Free Download (v1.0.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Shattering Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Shattering was launched on Apr 21, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    The Room Two Free Download (v0.0.38) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Room Two Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Room Two was launched on Jul 5, 2016About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    The Red Strings Club Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Red Strings Club Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Red Strings Club was launched on Jan 22, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    The Political Process Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Political Process Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Political Process was launched on Nov 22, 2019About The GameExplore a...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    The Spirit Master of Retarnia Conqueror of the Labyrinth Free Download (v1.10 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Spirit Master of Retarnia Conqueror of the Labyrinth Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Spirit Master of Retarnia Conqueror...
    Read more
    Games

    The Shattering Free Download (v1.0.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Shattering Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Shattering was launched on Apr 21, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    The Room Two Free Download (v0.0.38) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Room Two Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Room Two was launched on Jul 5, 2016About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    The Red Strings Club Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The Red Strings Club Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. The Red Strings Club was launched on Jan 22, 2018About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Stormworks: Build And Rescue Free Download (v0.10.38) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stormworks: Build And Rescue Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stormworks: Build And Rescue was launched on Feb 28, 2018About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Stone Story RPG Free Download (v2.8.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stone Story RPG Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stone Story RPG was launched on Aug 8, 2019About The GameStone Story...
    Read more
    Games

    Stellaris Free Download (v2.7.2 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stellaris Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stellaris was launched on May 9, 2016About The GameExplore an unlimited galaxy filled with...
    Read more
    Games

    Stela Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Stela Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Stela was launched on Mar 13, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install StelaClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace Free Download (v20200217) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace was launched on Dec 10, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020