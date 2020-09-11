7 Sins Free Download Full Version









7 Sins Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 7 Sins was launched on May 27, 2005

About The Game

7 Sins is a life simulation video recreation the place the participant should get to the highest of the social ladder and make selections associated to the seven lethal sins. … Throughout the recreation the participant makes selections based mostly on delight, wrath, greed, envy, lust, sloth and gluttony. Once a relationship has been constructed new missions are unlocked.

System Requirements

OS: Win 98

Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Duron 2.0GHz

Memory: 128 MB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon 7000 64mb or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32MB

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 2 GB out there area

