7 Sins Free Download Full Version

7 Sins Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 7 Sins was launched on May 27, 2005
About The Game
7 Sins is a life simulation video recreation the place the participant should get to the highest of the social ladder and make selections associated to the seven lethal sins. … Throughout the recreation the participant makes selections based mostly on delight, wrath, greed, envy, lust, sloth and gluttony. Once a relationship has been constructed new missions are unlocked.
How to Download & Install 7 Sins
- Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
- Once 7 Sins is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to 7.Sins.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the 7 Sins folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.
7 Sins Free Download
Click the obtain button under to start out 7 Sins Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Win 98
- Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Duron 2.0GHz
- Memory: 128 MB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon 7000 64mb or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32MB
- DirectX: Version 9.0
- Storage: 2 GB out there area