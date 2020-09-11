Friday, September 11, 2020
    Alpha Protocol Free Download Full Version




    Alpha Protocol Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Alpha Protocol was launched on Jun 1, 2010

    About The Game

    Loyalty carries a worth and nobody is aware of this greater than agent Michael Thorton. A gifted younger agent forged out by his authorities, Thorton is the one one with the knowledge wanted to cease an impending worldwide disaster. To accomplish that means he should minimize himself off from the very individuals he’s sworn to guard. As gamers decide find out how to accomplish totally different targets, the choices made and actions taken in every mission will in the end rework the kind of undercover agent Michael Thorton will develop into. Every selection the participant makes as Michael Thorton will carry penalties for his future and the destiny of the world.

    How to Download & Install Alpha Protocol

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Alpha Protocol is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Alpha.Protocol.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Alpha Protocol folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Alpha Protocol Free Download

    Note: Be certain to run the sport from ‘APGame’ contained in the ‘Binaries’ folder. Running from APLauncher received’t work.




    System Requirements

    • Supported OS: Microsoft Windows XP® or Windows Vista®
    • Processor: 2.4+ GHZ Intel® or 2.0+ GHZ AMD™
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM (Windows XP®,) 2 GB RAM (Windows Vista®)
    • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce 6 sequence (6800GT or higher,) ATI™ 1300XT sequence or higher (X1550, X1600 Pro and HD2400 are under minimal system necessities)
    • Hard Drive: At least 12 GB of free area
    • Sound Card: DirectX® 9.0c appropriate sound card and drivers
    • DirectX®: 9.0c

    DOWNLOAD NOW




