Baba Is You Free Download (Build 259) Full Version

Baba Is You is an award-winning puzzle sport the place you'll be able to change the foundations by which you play. In each stage, the foundations themselves are current as blocks you'll be able to work together with; by manipulating them, you'll be able to change how the extent works and trigger stunning, surprising interactions! With some easy block-pushing you'll be able to flip your self right into a rock, flip patches of grass into dangerously scorching obstacles, and even change the objective you might want to attain to one thing fully totally different. The sport has over 200 ranges that experiment with the sport's mechanics in a large number of how, requiring the participant to know and manipulate the foundations of the sport and determine devious methods to make the objects within the sport world work together. The sport was initially created for and received the Nordic Game Jam 2017. Baba Is You additionally received the Excellence in Design and Best Student Game awards within the Independent Games Festival 2018, and was nominated a finalist in 2 different classes, together with the Seumas McNally Grand Prize. The sport was made utilizing Multimedia Fusion 2 by Clickteam.









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7

Processor: 2.0 GHz+, 32-bit

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: ATI Radeon X1300/NVIDIA GeForce 6600 GT/Intel HD 3000 or higher

Storage: 200 MB obtainable house

Sound Card: Intel High Definition Audio

