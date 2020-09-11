Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition Free Download (v2.5) Full Version

Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition was launched on Nov 15, 2013
About The Game
How to Download & Install Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
- Once Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Baldurs.Gate.II.Enhanced.Edition.v2.5.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.
Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition Free Download
Click the obtain button under to begin Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10
- Processor: 1 GHZ
- Memory: 512 MB RAM
- Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 suitable
- Storage: 3 GB obtainable area
- Sound Card: Windows Compatible