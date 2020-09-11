Friday, September 11, 2020
    Banner Of The Maid Free Download (v1.8.3) Full Version




    Banner Of The Maid Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Banner Of The Maid was launched on May 27, 2019

    About The Game

    Banner of the Maid is a mixture of turn-based technique and JRPG, set in an alternate French Revolution (late 18th to early nineteenth century) with fantasy parts and a singular anime artwork fashion. A bestseller in China and acclaimed by 1000’s of followers for its robust gameplay and deep narrative, the sport come to the Western markets totally localized to English. It’s the 1790s, and the Revolution is tearing France aside. The House of Bourbon is on the breaking point, and many alternative factions conspire towards one another within the salons of Paris – the Royalists, the Club des Feuillants, the Jacobins and the Malmaisons are all attempting to get benefit of the turmoil. The younger officer Pauline Bonaparte (sister of the rising star common Napoleon) should lead her troops to victory, but additionally to tread rigorously in these sophisticated political waters to ascertain connections and win their help. But she is greater than only a good officer – she can be a Maid, one of many fabled ladies with mysterious powers able to turning the tide of a battle. Train your commanders to enhance their particular talents, but additionally speak to them to win their belief and perceive their hearts, and you’ll be an unstoppable pressure on the battlefield!




    How to Download & Install Banner Of The Maid

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Banner Of The Maid is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Banner.of.the.Maid.v1.8.3.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Banner Of The Maid folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Banner Of The Maid Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Banner Of The Maid Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8/10
    • Processor: 1.0 GHz or above
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Support 1280 x 720 or increased decision, 512MB or above
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 2 GB accessible area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




