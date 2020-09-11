Friday, September 11, 2020
    Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back Free Download (v1.0.0) Full Version




    Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back was launched on Oct 31, 2017

    About The Game

    Our favourite Bobcat is making a triumphant return 20 years after just about disappearing from the world stage (N64/PS1). Yes, that’s proper, Bubsy is again and starring in an all new journey, Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back! Yep, these no-good, yarn stealing at all times annoying intergalactic trolls, the Woolies, are as much as their no-good methods as soon as once more! They’ve stolen Bubsy’s most prized possession, the Golden Fleece. Now Bubsy is on a one Bobcat mission taking up Woolies, Bumble Bees, Sharks, and UFO’s to gather an insane quantity of yarnballs and convey his Holy Grail of Wool house. 2D, or not 2D? Bubsy thinks 3D is so 1998 that he’s going again to the 2D properly with an enormous help along with his good pals at Black Forest for 14 rip roaring ranges of aspect scrolling motion. Watch Bubsy glide like a bat, bounce like a jack rabbit, bounce like a crimson rubber ball and run…run Bubsy run. This is the Bubsy journey you have been born to play.




    How to Download & Install Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Bubsy.the.Woolies.Strike.Back.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 [email protected] / AMD Athlon II [email protected]
    • Memory: 3 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 6800, ATI X1800 XT or greater
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 3 GB accessible house
    • Sound Card: 100% DirectX® 9.0c appropriate sound card and the newest drivers
    • Additional Notes: Peripherals Supported: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, elective controller (Xbox 360® Controller for Windows beneficial)

