Castlevania Anniversary Collection Free Download (v1.1.0) Full Version









Castlevania Anniversary Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Castlevania Anniversary Collection was launched on May 16, 2019

About The Game

Konami’s Castlevania Anniversary Collection traces the origins of the historic vampire franchise. Included is a novel eBook with particulars supplied by builders, artists and others impressed by the Castlevania legacy which sheds a contemporary mild into the world of Castlevania. Released as a part of the Konami fiftieth Anniversary celebration, relive these timeless classics that helped outline the platformer style. From the Belmont clan to their prolonged bloodlines and allies, the Castlevania Anniversary Collection is the very best first step for anybody to take into the world of Castlevania and the battle towards Dracula!









How to Download & Install Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once Castlevania Anniversary Collection is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Castlevania.Anniversary.Collection.v1.1.0.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Castlevania Anniversary Collection folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Castlevania Anniversary Collection Free Download

Click the obtain button under to start out Castlevania Anniversary Collection Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 10 – 64bit

Windows 10 – 64bit Processor: Intel Core i3-4160

Intel Core i3-4160 Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4400 (VRAM 128MB)

Intel HD Graphics 4400 (VRAM 128MB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 800 MB accessible area

800 MB accessible area Sound Card: DirectX 11 suitable

DirectX 11 suitable Additional Notes: 1920 x 1080 monitor decision

DOWNLOAD NOW









