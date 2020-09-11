Cinderella Escape! Free Download (R18+) Full Version









Cinderella Escape! is a 3D Action Puzzle Game. Once upon a time, there was an unfortunate woman named Cinderella. She’s lovely and sort. However, her stepmother didn’t like her one little bit and handled her as a slave. One day a a call for participation was arrived. Telling {that a} ball was to be held on the palace and the Prince would select a lady to grow to be his spouse. She made each effort to eliminate all troubles to go to the ball. Unfortunately, it occurred that she noticed the King was murdered by the Prince. The Prince claimed that Cinderella killed the King and attempt to framed her up. Finally, Cinderella was arrested and locked within the dungeon. Can she escape from the dungeon? Cinderella want your assist!









To install: Extract the .zip file and run the exe application. Make sure to run the game as administrator and if you get any missing dll errors, look for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and install all the programs in the folder.

System Requirements

OS: Windows vista, Windows 7, Windows 8

Windows vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 Processor: Intel twin core 2.0GHz or higher

Intel twin core 2.0GHz or higher Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: [email protected] 9 Compatible Graphics Card (Shader Model 3.0 or higher)

[email protected] 9 Compatible Graphics Card (Shader Model 3.0 or higher) DirectX: Version 9.0a

Version 9.0a Storage: 600 MB accessible area

