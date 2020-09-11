Death End Re;quest Free Download (v20190709) Full Version









Arata Mizunashi, a online game programmer, receives a notification from an e-mail despatched to him by Shina Ninomiya, a colleague of his who went lacking practically one yr in the past. Together, they labored to create World’s Odyssey (W.O.D.), an immersive digital panorama powered by breathtaking, state-of-the-art expertise. That is, till Shina’s sudden disappearance put a swift halt to manufacturing. Arata discovers the startling revelation that Shina Ninomiya was caught inside “W.O.D.” the entire time. When Arata delves hurriedly again into the strains of code haunting his forsaken undertaking, he realizes that his recreation is now ravaged by an infestation of bugs, and that Shina is its solely lively participant. Arata quickly learns {that a} nefarious power prevents him from extracting Shina out of the sport. Her solely manner out? She should full the sport to unlock the right ending—an final result with successful charge of 1%. On their journey, they encounter a slew of NPC characters that blur perceptions of humanity and A.I.-technology, setting right into a movement an exhilarating narrative that calls into query the variations between the digital world and ours. Little do they know what horrors await them on each side of the display screen.









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 64bit (DirectX 11 equal)

Windows 7 64bit (DirectX 11 equal) Processor: Intel i5 2.3GHz or AMD A9 2.9GHz equal

Intel i5 2.3GHz or AMD A9 2.9GHz equal Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: VRAM 1 GB or higher graphics card that may assist DirectX 12.0 or extra

VRAM 1 GB or higher graphics card that may assist DirectX 12.0 or extra Sound Card: DirectSound (DirectX) appropriate sound card

DirectSound (DirectX) appropriate sound card Additional Notes: Requires SSE4.2 appropriate PC

