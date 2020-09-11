Friday, September 11, 2020
    DEFCON Free Download (v1.6) Full Version




    DEFCON Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. DEFCON was launched on Sep 29, 2006

    About The Game

    Inspired by the 1983 cult traditional movie, Wargames, DEFCON beautifully evokes the stress, paranoia and suspicion of the Cold War period, taking part in on the fascinating points of psychological gameplay that happen throughout strategic nuclear warfare. You play a General hidden deep inside an underground bunker. Your mission is to efficiently exterminate your enemy’s civilian inhabitants while saving your personal. Points are awarded or misplaced relying on each the efficacy and thoroughness of your nuclear vendetta and the variety of your personal civilian deaths. In order to win you have to wipe out the enemy inhabitants and concurrently disable the enemy’s means to retaliate towards you. This is a particularly troublesome job since launching an assault on the enemy exposes the positions of your personal Ground Silos, Subs and Bombers the second they launch nuclear weapons, making you extraordinarily weak and uncovered to a crushing counter-attack.  Desperate makes an attempt should be made to type quick, tactical alliances, alliances that will at any second break-down to develop into the treacherous and most threatening of betrayals. Everyone appears to one another in a state of nervous suspense and paranoid accusation. In all-out nuclear Armageddon, everyone dies, everyone loses, you simply should be sure you lose the least!




    How to Download & Install DEFCON

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once DEFCON is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Defcon.v1.6.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the DEFCON folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    DEFCON Free Download

    Note: Be certain to launch the sport utilizing “defcon_offline”

    System Requirements

      Windows XP, P3-600-Geforce 2, 128 Mb RAM, 60 Mb Hard Disk, Internet connection for multiplayer video games

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

