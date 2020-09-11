Desolate Free Download (v1.2.8) Full Version









Two years in the past Granichny Island turned an epicentre of a large-scale catastrophe of unknown origin. “The New Light” conglomerate coated up this catastrophic occasion – and now goals to rectify the results as a lot as they’ll. An enormous marketing campaign is underway, throughout which so-called “Volunteers” – most of whom have by no means held a weapon of their palms – are despatched out onto Granichny. Their mission – to analysis the paranormal actions of the island, gathering data and endeavor harmful duties, all in hope of amending errors of the previous. None of them are prepared for what comes subsequent. Play the position of a Volunteer, and discover a spot stuffed with threats of each form and dimension – from monsters and madmen to supernatural anomalies and seemingly inconceivable climate patterns. Journey by way of the current of this forsaken world to uncover its secrets and techniques. Explore the enigmatic island stuffed with deserted settlements, navy bases and prime secret amenities. Investigate secrets and techniques of the island – discover notes and diaries from Granichny’s earlier settlers to uncover its mysterious historical past. Battle to your life in open fights towards monsters, marauders and troopers, or use stealth to do important harm out of the shadows. Research the creatures of Granichny – and achieve benefits in battle when you be taught extra about them. Survive, discover and examine the darkish world of DESOLATE, alone or with buddies in a celebration of 4.









System Requirements

OS: 64-Bit Windows 7/8/10

64-Bit Windows 7/8/10 Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equal

Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equal Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or analogue with 2GB VRAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or analogue with 2GB VRAM DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 10 GB obtainable area

10 GB obtainable area Sound Card: DirectX®-compatible

