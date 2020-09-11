Friday, September 11, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Anno 2205 Free Download (Gold Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Anno 2205 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Anno 2205 was launched on Nov 3, 2015About The GameAnno 2205 – the...
    Read more
    Games

    Baba Is You Free Download (Build 259) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Baba Is You Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Baba Is You was launched on Mar 13, 2019About The GameBaba Is...
    Read more
    Games

    Duck Game Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Duck Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Duck Game was launched on Jun 4, 2015About The GameEnter the futuristic yr...
    Read more
    Games

    Circle Empires Free Download (v1.3.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Circle Empires Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Circle Empires was launched on Aug 8, 2018About The GameThe Circle Empires universe...
    Read more

    Dig Or Die Free Download (v1.11.858) Full Version




    Dig Or Die Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dig Or Die was launched on Jul 10, 2018

    About The Game

    Explore, struggle, craft and construct your defenses! Enjoy a novel and modern recreation. You are a consultant of the CRAFT & Co firm. You are promoting automated fabrication instruments throughout the galaxy when your spacecraft crashes right into a hostile planet. Use the instruments you promote and the native sources to construct up all of what you’ll have to New content material! Play traditional solo or multiplayer co-op, or strive the customized recreation modes: Under the Sea (begin in a cave underneath an enormous ocean!), Sky World (a random world composed of lots of of flying islands), or Base Defense (no exploration, solely base constructing and protection). Activate the Hazardous Events choice to set off numerous surprises like Meteor Shower, Rain Flood, Earthquake, Volcano Eruption or perhaps a Sharkstorm! Enjoy Creative Mode and produce all objects at no cost. This consists of cheated objects and instruments to switch terrain and even create water and lava! You construct a fortress, not a vacation home. So you gained’t discover lots of of flowerpots or tapestries, however somewhat turrets, robust partitions and helpful machines. Remember the Starship Troopers or Aliens motion pictures ambiance!




    How to Download & Install Dig Or Die

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Dig Or Die is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dig.or.Die.v1.11.858.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Dig Or Die folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Dig Or Die Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Dig Or Die Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10
    • Processor: Intel 2.4 GHz, Amd FX-8350 or higher
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 256MB video reminiscence, able to shader mannequin 2.0
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 500 MB out there house
    • Additional Notes: Mouse, Keyboard. Edit on 2016/03/25: warning, the sport doesn’t work on some Win XP 32bits {hardware} (not everybody), and that i’m unsure if i’ll have the ability to repair it. So you’ll be able to ask a refund if that’s the case for you

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Anno 2205 Free Download (Gold Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Anno 2205 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Anno 2205 was launched on Nov 3, 2015About The GameAnno 2205 – the...
    Read more
    Games

    Baba Is You Free Download (Build 259) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Baba Is You Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Baba Is You was launched on Mar 13, 2019About The GameBaba Is...
    Read more
    Games

    Duck Game Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Duck Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Duck Game was launched on Jun 4, 2015About The GameEnter the futuristic yr...
    Read more
    Games

    Circle Empires Free Download (v1.3.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Circle Empires Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Circle Empires was launched on Aug 8, 2018About The GameThe Circle Empires universe...
    Read more
    Games

    Cities In Motion Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Cities In Motion Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cities In Motion was launched on Feb 22, 2011About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Anno 2205 Free Download (Gold Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Anno 2205 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Anno 2205 was launched on Nov 3, 2015About The GameAnno 2205 – the...
    Read more
    Games

    Baba Is You Free Download (Build 259) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Baba Is You Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Baba Is You was launched on Mar 13, 2019About The GameBaba Is...
    Read more
    Games

    Duck Game Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Duck Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Duck Game was launched on Jun 4, 2015About The GameEnter the futuristic yr...
    Read more
    Games

    Circle Empires Free Download (v1.3.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Circle Empires Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Circle Empires was launched on Aug 8, 2018About The GameThe Circle Empires universe...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition was launched on Sep 5,...
    Read more
    Games

    Disco Elysium Free Download (v20200318) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Disco Elysium Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Disco Elysium was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameDisco Elysium is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Disgaea PC Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Disgaea PC Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Disgaea PC was launched on Feb 24, 2016About The GameDownload the Darkness, Level...
    Read more
    Games

    Drift Zone Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Drift Zone Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Drift Zone was launched on Dec 14, 2017About The GameWelcome to the world...
    Read more
    Games

    Drift Of The Hill Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Drift Of The Hill Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Drift Of The Hill was launched on Feb 14, 2020About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020