Friday, September 11, 2020
    Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Free Download (v1.14.01 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was launched on Oct 27, 2016

    About The Game

    DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the extremely fashionable DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that may additional immerse gamers into the biggest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.  DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 will ship a brand new hub metropolis and probably the most character customization selections so far amongst a mess of latest options and particular upgrades.

    How to Download & Install Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Dragon.Ball.Xenoverse.2.v1.14.01.ALL.DLCs.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Free Download

    Note: Run the sport by going contained in the ‘bin’ folder and launch ‘DBXV2’ as administrator (Do not launch from START.exe)




    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 and better (64 bit solely)
    • Processor: AMD Phenom II X2 550, 3.1GHz | Intel Pentium G4400, 3.30GHz
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce GT 650 | Radeon HD 6570
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Network: Broadband Internet connection
    • Additional Notes: For Windows 7, service pack 1 is required

