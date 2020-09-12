Bionic Commando: Rearmed Free Download Full Version









Classic side-scrolling gameplay is reporting again for responsibility with Bionic Commando Rearmed, a remake of the traditional NES recreation, out now on PC. 20 years after the 8-bit traditional was launched, Bionic Commando Rearmed recreates the world of the unique with a whole “2.5D” visible revamp. Bionic Commando Rearmed preserves the unique’s mixture of swinging and capturing in an intense 2D side-scroller, all to the tune of a brand-new soundtrack primarily based on the traditional 8-bit music from the NES masterpiece. But Rearmed is excess of only a remake – it options all-new modes such because the 2-player co-op play, smarter enemy AI, new bionic arm talents, new weapons, larger bosses and on-line rankings. Faithfully sticking to the story of the NES recreation, Bionic Commando Rearmed tells the story of Nathan “R.A.D.” Spencer’s first mission, despatched in to retrieve captured agent Super Joe from the palms of the Imperials. Fans of the unique story can anticipate to see all of the characters from the NES model, in addition to the memorable moments that made the title so well-liked with followers. Rearmed can even link-up to its 3D “big brother” coming to PC, with unlockable content material, in-game hints and a narrative that spans each video games.









System Requirements

Supported OS: Windows® XP Service Pack 2 or Windows Vista™

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2 Ghz/AMD XP 2200+

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: 128 MB DirectX 9c appropriate card / nVIDIA GeForce 6600 GT / or ATI equivalent

Sound: DirectX 9 appropriate sound card

DirectX®: DirectX 9c

Hard Drive: 650 MB free hard drive area

Peripherals: Keyboard and mouse, Xbox 360 controller supported

