Saturday, September 12, 2020
    Bionic Commando: Rearmed Free Download Full Version




    Bionic Commando: Rearmed Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bionic Commando: Rearmed was launched on Aug 14, 2008

    About The Game

    Classic side-scrolling gameplay is reporting again for responsibility with Bionic Commando Rearmed, a remake of the traditional NES recreation, out now on PC. 20 years after the 8-bit traditional was launched, Bionic Commando Rearmed recreates the world of the unique with a whole “2.5D” visible revamp. Bionic Commando Rearmed preserves the unique’s mixture of swinging and capturing in an intense 2D side-scroller, all to the tune of a brand-new soundtrack primarily based on the traditional 8-bit music from the NES masterpiece. But Rearmed is excess of only a remake – it options all-new modes such because the 2-player co-op play, smarter enemy AI, new bionic arm talents, new weapons, larger bosses and on-line rankings. Faithfully sticking to the story of the NES recreation, Bionic Commando Rearmed tells the story of Nathan “R.A.D.” Spencer’s first mission, despatched in to retrieve captured agent Super Joe from the palms of the Imperials. Fans of the unique story can anticipate to see all of the characters from the NES model, in addition to the memorable moments that made the title so well-liked with followers. Rearmed can even link-up to its 3D “big brother” coming to PC, with unlockable content material, in-game hints and a narrative that spans each video games.




    How to Download & Install Bionic Commando: Rearmed

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Bionic Commando: Rearmed is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Bionic.Commando.Rearmed.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Bionic Commando: Rearmed folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Bionic Commando: Rearmed Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Bionic Commando: Rearmed Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Supported OS: Windows® XP Service Pack 2 or Windows Vista™
    • Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2 Ghz/AMD XP 2200+
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 128 MB DirectX 9c appropriate card / nVIDIA GeForce 6600 GT / or ATI equal
    • Sound: DirectX 9 appropriate sound card
    • DirectX®: DirectX 9c
    • Hard Drive: 650 MB free arduous drive area
    • Peripherals: Keyboard and mouse, Xbox 360 controller supported

