Saturday, September 12, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Brigador: Up-armored Edition Free Download (v1.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Brigador: Up-armored Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Brigador: Up-armored Edition was launched on Jun 2, 2016About The GameBrigador relaunches...
    Read more
    Games

    Bridge Constructor Portal Free Download (v5.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bridge Constructor Portal Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bridge Constructor Portal was launched on Dec 20, 2017About The GameEnter the...
    Read more
    Games

    Brick Rigs Free Download (v379045) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Brick Rigs Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Brick Rigs was launched on Nov 7, 2016About The GameBrick Rigs permits you...
    Read more
    Games

    Breathedge Free Download (v0.9.3.2 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Breathedge Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Breathedge was launched on Sep 13, 2018About The GameBreathedge is an ironic outer house...
    Read more

    Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was launched on Oct 14, 2014

    About The Game

    How to Download & Install Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Borderlands.The.Pre.Sequel.Remastered.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Free Download

    Note: This obtain comprises each the Ultra HD Texture Pack and DLC’s




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP3
    • Processor: 2.4 GHz Dual Core Processor
    • Memory: 2048 MB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8500 / ATI Radeon HD 2600
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 13 GB accessible area
    • Sound Card: DirectX 9 Compliant

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Brigador: Up-armored Edition Free Download (v1.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Brigador: Up-armored Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Brigador: Up-armored Edition was launched on Jun 2, 2016About The GameBrigador relaunches...
    Read more
    Games

    Bridge Constructor Portal Free Download (v5.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bridge Constructor Portal Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bridge Constructor Portal was launched on Dec 20, 2017About The GameEnter the...
    Read more
    Games

    Brick Rigs Free Download (v379045) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Brick Rigs Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Brick Rigs was launched on Nov 7, 2016About The GameBrick Rigs permits you...
    Read more
    Games

    Breathedge Free Download (v0.9.3.2 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Breathedge Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Breathedge was launched on Sep 13, 2018About The GameBreathedge is an ironic outer house...
    Read more
    Games

    Break! The Rematch Part 1 Free Download (v1.0.6 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Break! The Rematch Part 1 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Break! The Rematch Part 1 was launched on Nov 09,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Brigador: Up-armored Edition Free Download (v1.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Brigador: Up-armored Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Brigador: Up-armored Edition was launched on Jun 2, 2016About The GameBrigador relaunches...
    Read more
    Games

    Bridge Constructor Portal Free Download (v5.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bridge Constructor Portal Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bridge Constructor Portal was launched on Dec 20, 2017About The GameEnter the...
    Read more
    Games

    Brick Rigs Free Download (v379045) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Brick Rigs Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Brick Rigs was launched on Nov 7, 2016About The GameBrick Rigs permits you...
    Read more
    Games

    Breathedge Free Download (v0.9.3.2 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Breathedge Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Breathedge was launched on Sep 13, 2018About The GameBreathedge is an ironic outer house...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Chicken Invaders 5 Free Download (v5.05) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chicken Invaders 5 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chicken Invaders 5 was launched on Mar 13, 2015About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Chicken Invaders 4 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chicken Invaders 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chicken Invaders 4 was launched on Jun 6, 2014About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Chef: A Restaurant Tycoon Game Free Download (v0.9.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chef: A Restaurant Tycoon Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chef: A Restaurant Tycoon Game was launched on Dec 6,...
    Read more
    Games

    Chaos Legion Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Chaos Legion Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Chaos Legion was launched on Mar 6, 2003About The GameHow to Download &...
    Read more
    Games

    Change: A Homeless Survival Experience Free Download (v0.995) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Change: A Homeless Survival Experience Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Change: A Homeless Survival Experience was launched on Sep 20,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020