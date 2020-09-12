Bridge Constructor Portal Free Download (v5.1) Full Version









Bridge Constructor Portal Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bridge Constructor Portal was launched on Dec 20, 2017

About The Game

Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and expertise Bridge Constructor Portal – the distinctive merging of the traditional Portal™ and Bridge Constructor™ video games. As a brand new worker within the Aperture Science take a look at lab, it’s your job to construct bridges, ramps, slides, and different constructions in 60 take a look at chambers and get the Bendies safely throughout the end line of their autos. Make use of the numerous Portal devices, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial religion plates, cubes, and extra to bypass the sentry turrets, acid swimming pools and laser obstacles, resolve change puzzles, and make it via the take a look at chambers unscathed. Let Ellen McLain, the unique voice of GLaDOS, information you thru the tutorial, and be taught all the ideas and methods that make a real Aperture Science worker. The bridge is a lie!









How to Download & Install Bridge Constructor Portal

Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Bridge Constructor Portal is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Bridge.Constructor.Portal.v5.1.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Bridge Constructor Portal folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Bridge Constructor Portal Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Bridge Constructor Portal Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10

Windows 7, 8, 10 Processor: 2 GHz

2 GHz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: DirectX10 appropriate

DirectX10 appropriate Storage: 200 MB accessible house

DOWNLOAD NOW









