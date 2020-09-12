Saturday, September 12, 2020
    Bright Memory Free Download (v0.9.3.1) Full Version




    Bright Memory Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bright Memory was launched on Jan 11, 2019

    About The Game

    Bright Memory is a lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and motion genres, created by one-man improvement studio FQYD utilizing Unreal Engine. Combine all kinds of expertise and skills to unleash dazzling combo assaults. SRO (Supernatural Science Research Organization) agent Shelia’s journey is about to start. This recreation depicts the maiden journey of a lady named Shelia within the 12 months 2020. The 1000-year-old relic swords often known as “Kanshou and Bakuya”, found by means of SRO analysis, have been discovered to comprise a singular multilayered construction, containing a mysterious substance of their cores. This substance, often known as the “Soul of Jiu Xuan”, possesses the flexibility to reanimate the useless. In an try and take possession of the substance, the “SAI” – a large terrorist group controlling its personal military – has used a cutting-edge piece of know-how often known as a “Quantum Transporter” to infiltrate the SRO analysis facility and steal top-secret and extremely harmful information. To make issues worse, whereas making an attempt to calibrate coordinates on the Quantum Transporter, Shelia mistakenly prompts the gadget, instantly transporting everybody within the neighborhood to the Floating Island – an airborne continent close to the North Pole, undisturbed in its slumber for over 1000 years. It is quickly found that the assorted beasts and corpses of those that as soon as populated the island have been reanimated by the “Soul of Jiu Xuan”, and so they’re coming for Shelia.




    How to Download & Install Bright Memory

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Bright Memory is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Bright.Memory.v.0.9.3.1.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Bright Memory folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Bright Memory Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Bright Memory Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 64 bit
    • Processor: i5-3470 INTEL or AMD Equivalent
    • Memory: 6 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7770
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 4 GB accessible area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




