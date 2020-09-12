Saturday, September 12, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Bigfoot Free Download (v3.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bigfoot Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bigfoot was launched on Dec 31, 2018About The GameYou have a singular alternative to...
    Read more
    Games

    Blind Justice Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Blind Justice Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Blind Justice was launched on Dec 16, 2019About The GameBlind justice is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Big Pharma Free Download (v1.08.12 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Big Pharma Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Big Pharma was launched on Aug 27, 2015About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Broken Lines Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Broken Lines Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Broken Lines was launched on Feb 25, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more

    Cinderella Escape 2 Revenge Free Download (R18+) Full Version




    Cinderella Escape 2 Revenge Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Cinderella Escape 2 Revenge was launched on Oct 5, 2017

    About The Game

    Cinderella Escape 2 Revenge is the sequel of Cinderella Escape! which tells the story of what occurred after the true ending. Cinderella is again with a brand new goddess energy. Ready to combat for her innocence and reveal the key plan of the Prince. Will she get her revenge? This time you’ll combat as an alternative fixing puzzles, as Cinderella fights for her freedom.For the most effective expertise, a controller is beneficial! It’s absolutely supported except for the launcher. You’ve by no means seen a fairy-tale princess fights like this. You can simply mix two sequences of assaults to develop your individual preventing model. Dodging and Guarding to defend your self towards your enemies and use your particular assault to tackle all enemies directly. Cinderella has 4 customization slots. You can change her hair, underwear, outfit and her equipment. Additionally, every unlocked merchandise will make your character stronger. You may even launch Cinderella from her shackles.




    How to Download & Install Cinderella Escape 2 Revenge

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Cinderella Escape 2 Revenge is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Cinderella.Escape.2.Revenge.R18.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Cinderella Escape 2 Revenge folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Cinderella Escape 2 Revenge Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Cinderella Escape 2 Revenge Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i3-530 @ 2.93GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 810 @ 2.60Hz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTS 450 / ATI Radeon HD 5870 (1GB VRAM)
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 3 GB accessible house
    • Sound Card: Compatible with DirectX 9.0
    • Additional Notes: Screen Ratio 4:3 / 5:4 shouldn’t be supported.

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Bigfoot Free Download (v3.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bigfoot Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bigfoot was launched on Dec 31, 2018About The GameYou have a singular alternative to...
    Read more
    Games

    Blind Justice Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Blind Justice Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Blind Justice was launched on Dec 16, 2019About The GameBlind justice is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Big Pharma Free Download (v1.08.12 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Big Pharma Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Big Pharma was launched on Aug 27, 2015About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Broken Lines Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Broken Lines Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Broken Lines was launched on Feb 25, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway was launched on Oct 8,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Bigfoot Free Download (v3.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bigfoot Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bigfoot was launched on Dec 31, 2018About The GameYou have a singular alternative to...
    Read more
    Games

    Blind Justice Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Blind Justice Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Blind Justice was launched on Dec 16, 2019About The GameBlind justice is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Big Pharma Free Download (v1.08.12 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Big Pharma Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Big Pharma was launched on Aug 27, 2015About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Broken Lines Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Broken Lines Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Broken Lines was launched on Feb 25, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Bellatia Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bellatia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bellatia was launched on May 7, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install BellatiaClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Bedlam Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Bedlam Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Bedlam was launched on Oct 13, 2015About The GameBedlam is a novel FPS sport...
    Read more
    Games

    Alone In The Dark Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Alone In The Dark Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Alone In The Dark was launched on Nov 18, 2008About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Alan Wake’s American Nightmare was launched on May 22, 2012About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Akane Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Akane Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Akane was launched on Sep 10, 2018About The GameHow to Download & Install AkaneClick the...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020