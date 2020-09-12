Saturday, September 12, 2020
    I Am The Hero Free Download Full Version




    I Am The Hero Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. I Am The Hero was launched on Jan 16, 2017

    About The Game

    I Am The Hero is a pixel artwork, beat ’em up, preventing recreation that tells the story of a “Hero” with a wonderful however mysterious previous. Is he the hero he thinks he’s or is there one other facet to this legendary determine? I Am The Hero is a love be aware to retro gaming, ripped from the fuzzy recollections of the developer’s childhoods and seasoned with a wild ardour for preventing video games. If you desire a actually fashionable re-interpretation of basic gaming, then it’s time to affix the destiny and reply one easy query, “are you the hero?” Enjoy quick paced, retro motion impressed by fashionable and old-school classics. I Am The Hero offers you shot of nostalgia and adrenaline that you just’ve been crazing. So what are you ready for? It’s time to affix the battle!




    How to Download & Install I Am The Hero

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once I Am The Hero is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to I.Am.The.Hero.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the I Am The Hero folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    I Am The Hero Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out I Am The Hero Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Microsoft® Windows® XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2GHz+ or higher
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel® HD Graphics or higher
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 500 MB accessible area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




