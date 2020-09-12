Saturday, September 12, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    In Other Waters Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    In Other Waters Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. In Other Waters was launched on Apr 3, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Immortal Redneck Free Download (v1.3.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Immortal Redneck Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Immortal Redneck was launched on Apr 25, 2017About The GameImmortal Redneck is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 Free Download (v4.13.1m) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 was launched on Dec 15, 2006About The GameIl-2 1946...
    Read more
    Games

    Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition Free Download (v2.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition was launched on Oct 30, 2014About The...
    Read more

    Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition Free Download (v2.5) Full Version




    Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition was launched on Oct 30, 2014

    About The Game

    Evil stirs beneath the Spine of the World. In the northernmost reaches of the Forgotten Realms lies the area of icy tundra referred to as Icewind Dale. Journey deep into the Spine of the World mountains, a harsh and unforgiving territory settled by solely the hardiest folks. Encounter fearsome beasts which have discovered the crafty and ferocity wanted to outlive among the many snow-shrouded peaks. Confront an evil that schemes beneath the carven glaciers and mountainsides to wreak destruction upon the face of Faerûn. This is the world of Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition. Originally launched in 2000, Icewind Dale is a Dungeons & Dragons recreation set in Wizards of The Coast’s legendary Forgotten Realms. This Enhanced Edition permits gamers to expertise the epic journey on PC, Mac and Linux, and features a host of recent options:




    How to Download & Install Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Icewind.Dale.Enhanced.Edition.v2.5.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or equal
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 2 GB obtainable house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    In Other Waters Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    In Other Waters Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. In Other Waters was launched on Apr 3, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Immortal Redneck Free Download (v1.3.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Immortal Redneck Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Immortal Redneck was launched on Apr 25, 2017About The GameImmortal Redneck is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 Free Download (v4.13.1m) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 was launched on Dec 15, 2006About The GameIl-2 1946...
    Read more
    Games

    I Am The Hero Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    I Am The Hero Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. I Am The Hero was launched on Jan 16, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    I am Setsuna Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    I'm Setsuna Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. I'm Setsuna was launched on Jul 19, 2016About The GameHow to Download &...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    In Other Waters Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    In Other Waters Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. In Other Waters was launched on Apr 3, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Immortal Redneck Free Download (v1.3.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Immortal Redneck Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Immortal Redneck was launched on Apr 25, 2017About The GameImmortal Redneck is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 Free Download (v4.13.1m) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 was launched on Dec 15, 2006About The GameIl-2 1946...
    Read more
    Games

    Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition Free Download (v2.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition was launched on Oct 30, 2014About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Knights Of Pen And Paper +1 Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Knights Of Pen And Paper +1 Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Knights Of Pen And Paper +1 Edition was...
    Read more
    Games

    Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders was launched on Feb 28,...
    Read more
    Games

    Kindergarten 2 Free Download (v1.23) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Kindergarten 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kindergarten 2 was launched on Jul 29, 2019About The GameKindergarten 2 is the...
    Read more
    Games

    Kind Words (lo Fi Chill Beats To Write To) Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Kind Words (lo Fi Chill Beats To Write To) Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kind Words (lo Fi Chill Beats...
    Read more
    Games

    Killing Room Free Download (v1.8.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Killing Room Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Killing Room was launched on Oct 20, 2016About The GameKilling Room is a...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020