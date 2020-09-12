Saturday, September 12, 2020
    Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 Free Download (v4.13.1m) Full Version




    Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 was launched on Dec 15, 2006

    About The Game

    Il-2 1946 consists of all the unique IL-2 sequence content material: IL-2 Sturmovik™: Forgotten Battles, Ace Expansion Pack, Pacific Fighters™ and alternate histry campaigns of yr 1946. What was years in the past started as a one-aircraft research sim is now an astonishing anthology, with a whopping 229 flyable plane and over 300 plane whole!

    How to Download & Install Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to IL-2.Sturmovik.1946.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows® XP/2000 (solely)
    • Processor: Pentium® III or AMD Athlon™ 1 GHz (Pentium 4 2.4 GHz really helpful)
    • Memory: 512 MB (1 GB really helpful)
    • Graphics: DirectX® 9 compliant with 64 MB RAM (128 really helpful)(see supported record*)
    • DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0 or greater
    • Sound: DirectX 9 compliant
    • Hard Drive: 1.1+ GB
    • Multiplay: Broadband Internet connection
    • * Supported Video Cards at Time of Release: ATI® Radeon™ 7000/8000/9000/X households, NVIDIA® GeForce™ 256/2/3/4/FX/6 households, Matrox Parhelia™, Intel® GMA 925X/915P/915G chipsets
    • (Laptop fashions of those playing cards not absolutely supported.)
      These chipsets are the one ones that may run this sport. Additional chipsets could also be supported after launch. For an up-to-date record of supported chipsets, please go to the FAQ for this sport on our assist web site at: http://assist.ubi.com

