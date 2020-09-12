Immortal Redneck Free Download (v1.3.3) Full Version









Immortal Redneck Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Immortal Redneck was launched on Apr 25, 2017

About The Game

Immortal Redneck is an FPS set in Egypt with rogue-lite components. The sport mixes old-school first-person shooter motion with rogue-lite mechanics. Frantic gameplay, twitch controls and an arcade-style really feel meet randomly generated dungeons, an entire ability tree, everlasting loss of life and 9 lessons with totally different traits. The sport revolves round a redneck vacationer who wakes up mummified in historic Egypt after an accident. Why is he right here? How did he survive the accident? And why the hell is he mummified?! The reply lies throughout the three danger-filled pyramids of Giza, all protected by a military of monsters and large bosses. Obviously, your mission is to get contained in the pyramids, kill all of the enemies and uncover what’s occurring!









How to Download & Install Immortal Redneck

Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Immortal Redneck is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Immortal.Redneck.v1.3.3.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Immortal Redneck folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Immortal Redneck Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin Immortal Redneck Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10 64bit

Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10 64bit Processor: Intel i3 2nd-Generation 2.5GHz

Intel i3 2nd-Generation 2.5GHz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX650 or equal with 2GB VRAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX650 or equal with 2GB VRAM DirectX: Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 7 GB obtainable area

DOWNLOAD NOW









