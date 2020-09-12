Saturday, September 12, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Jalopy – The Road Trip Driving Indie Car Game Free Download (v1.105) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Jalopy – The Road Trip Driving Indie Car Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Jalopy – The Road Trip Driving...
    Read more
    Games

    ISLANDERS Free Download (B4096866) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    ISLANDERS Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ISLANDERS was launched on Apr 4, 2019About The GameISLANDERS is a minimalist technique sport...
    Read more
    Games

    Iron Brigade Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Iron Brigade Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Iron Brigade was launched on Aug 13, 2012About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Invisible, Inc. Free Download (v281021 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Invisible, Inc. Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Invisible, Inc. was launched on May 12, 2015About The GameTake management of Invisible’s...
    Read more

    Infliction Free Download (v2.6) Full Version




    Infliction Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Infliction was launched on Oct 18, 2018

    About The Game

    Infliction is an interactive nightmare, a horrific exploration of the darkness that may lurk inside essentially the most normal-looking suburban house. Wander by way of the remnants of a once-happy household, studying letters and journals, listening to voicemails, and piecing collectively clues to know the horrible occasions that led you right here. However, you aren’t alone. Something else has remained on this home, a being of infinite grief and rage. While you hunt for clues, it hunts you, ready for its probability to unleash its anger on you. Can you survive lengthy sufficient to seek out atonement?




    How to Download & Install Infliction

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Infliction is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Infliction.v2.6.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Infliction folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Infliction Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Infliction Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: 64 bit, Windows 7 and above
    • Processor: Intel® i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 equal or higher
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 660 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 6200 MB accessible house
    • Additional Notes: Infliction will run at an appropriate body price on its lowest settings utilizing the Minimum System Requirements.

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Jalopy – The Road Trip Driving Indie Car Game Free Download (v1.105) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Jalopy – The Road Trip Driving Indie Car Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Jalopy – The Road Trip Driving...
    Read more
    Games

    ISLANDERS Free Download (B4096866) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    ISLANDERS Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ISLANDERS was launched on Apr 4, 2019About The GameISLANDERS is a minimalist technique sport...
    Read more
    Games

    Iron Brigade Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Iron Brigade Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Iron Brigade was launched on Aug 13, 2012About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Invisible, Inc. Free Download (v281021 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Invisible, Inc. Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Invisible, Inc. was launched on May 12, 2015About The GameTake management of Invisible’s...
    Read more
    Games

    Into The Breach Free Download (v1.1.22) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Into The Breach Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Into The Breach was launched on Feb 27, 2018About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Jalopy – The Road Trip Driving Indie Car Game Free Download (v1.105) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Jalopy – The Road Trip Driving Indie Car Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Jalopy – The Road Trip Driving...
    Read more
    Games

    ISLANDERS Free Download (B4096866) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    ISLANDERS Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ISLANDERS was launched on Apr 4, 2019About The GameISLANDERS is a minimalist technique sport...
    Read more
    Games

    Iron Brigade Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Iron Brigade Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Iron Brigade was launched on Aug 13, 2012About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Invisible, Inc. Free Download (v281021 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Invisible, Inc. Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Invisible, Inc. was launched on May 12, 2015About The GameTake management of Invisible’s...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Legend Of Keepers: Career Of A Dungeon Master Free Download (v0.7.0.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Legend Of Keepers: Career Of A Dungeon Master Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Legend Of Keepers: Career Of A Dungeon...
    Read more
    Games

    Legend Of Grimrock Free Download (v1.3.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Legend Of Grimrock Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Legend Of Grimrock was launched on Apr 11, 2012About The GameLegend of...
    Read more
    Games

    Legend Of Grimrock 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Legend Of Grimrock 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Legend Of Grimrock 2 was launched on Oct 15, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Kaori After Story Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Kaori After Story Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kaori After Story was launched on Dec 3, 2018About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020