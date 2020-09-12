Kind Words (lo Fi Chill Beats To Write To) Free Download Full Version









Kind Words (lo Fi Chill Beats To Write To) Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Kind Words (lo Fi Chill Beats To Write To) was launched on Sep 12, 2019

About The Game

Write Nice Letters to People and Get Stickers. Has one thing obtained you down? Stressed you out? Scared you? That’s fairly regular. It would possibly show you how to to speak about it.

In Kind Words, gamers anonymously write out their issues and sorrows by making brief requests for letters. Receive Comforting Letters. Everyone can reply to requests with letters of consolation, sympathy or light recommendation. Kind Words is a constructive context; a heat, cozy temper. A spot to really feel centered and centered on the chance introduced. the sport with a pair random stickers of their stock. Stickers might be positioned on letters written to others or despatched as an appreciative response to a letter that has been acquired. Once you get a brand new sticker, you can also make copies of that sticker to ship out to different gamers. Each sticker additionally comes with a 3D toy that you would be able to placed on show in your room. Swap letters to construct up your assortment of stickers and room decorations!









How to Download & Install Kind Words (lo Fi Chill Beats To Write To)

Once Kind Words (lo Fi Chill Beats To Write To) is downloaded and installed, run the exe application.

Size: 133.01 MB

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 SP1+ 64-bit

Processor: SSE2 instruction set support

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: DX10 (shader model 4.0) capabilities

Storage: 300 MB available space

