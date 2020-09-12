Saturday, September 12, 2020
    Lakeview Cabin Collection Free Download (EP 1-6) Full Version




    Lakeview Cabin Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lakeview Cabin Collection was launched on Mar 25, 2015

    About The Game

    Relive the horror motion pictures of the 70’s and 80’s by answering the query: What would you do in the event you discovered your self in a slasher movie? The Lakeview Cabin Collection is an exploration of the world of cult horror motion pictures by way of 4 episodes, every with their distinctive themes and options. Play as 4 companions as they use something they’ll discover to outlive in a horror expertise not like every other.

    How to Download & Install Lakeview Cabin Collection

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Lakeview Cabin Collection is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Lakeview.Cabin.Collection.EP.1-6.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Lakeview Cabin Collection folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Lakeview Cabin Collection Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Lakeview Cabin Collection Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7, XP
    • Processor: 1.2GHz processor
    • Memory: 512 MB RAM
    • Graphics: DirectX 8-compatible graphics card with at the least 32MB of video reminiscence
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 220 MB out there area
    • Additional Notes: Microsoft Xbox 360 Controller or Direct Input suitable controller

    DOWNLOAD NOW




