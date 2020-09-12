Levelhead Free Download (v1.0) Full Version









Levelhead Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Levelhead was launched on Apr 18, 2019

About The Game

LISTEN UP, NEW EMPLOYEE! The Bureau of Shipping has a bunch of newly shaped supply robots runnin’ round, and somebody’s gotta train them the ropes. That somebody is YOU. You’ve bought your very personal GR-18 and also you’ll must work that little robo via coaching, then construct and share impediment programs with the opposite Levelheads so we are able to begin dispatching these A.I. throughout the galaxy!









How to Download & Install Levelhead

Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once Levelhead is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Levelhead.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Levelhead folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Levelhead Free Download

Click the obtain button under to start out Levelhead Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 8/8.1, 10

Windows 8/8.1, 10 Processor: 2.0 Ghz

2.0 Ghz Memory: 2.5 GB RAM

2.5 GB RAM Graphics: 128mb Video Memory

128mb Video Memory DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 500 MB obtainable area

DOWNLOAD NOW









