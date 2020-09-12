Saturday, September 12, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Free Download (v1.1.5.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae was launched on Mar 10, 2014About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Mirror Free Download (v2.0 Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mirror Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mirror was launched on Apr 19, 2018About The GameIt is alleged that there's a...
    Read more
    Games

    Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Ministry Of Broadcast Free Download (The Quarantine Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ministry Of Broadcast Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ministry Of Broadcast was launched on Jan 30, 2020About The GameMinistry of...
    Read more

    Mighty No. 9 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Mighty No. 9 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mighty No. 9 was launched on Jun 21, 2016

    About The Game

    Mighty No. 9 is a Japanese 2D Side-scrolling Action recreation that takes the perfect components from 8 and 16-bit classics that you understand and love and transforms them with fashionable tech, recent mechanics, and fan enter into one thing recent and superb! You play as Beck, the ninth in a line of highly effective robots, and the one one not contaminated by a mysterious laptop virus that has prompted mechanized creatures the world over to go berserk. Run, leap, blast, and remodel your manner via twelve levels utilizing weapons and skills stolen out of your enemies to take down your fellow Mighty Number robots and confront the ultimate evil that threatens the planet! Every side of Mighty No. 9’s growth—artwork, stage design, music, programming, and so on.—is being dealt with by veteran Japanese recreation creators with in depth expertise within the style, all the way in which as much as and together with the undertaking’s chief, Keiji Inafune himself!




    How to Download & Install Mighty No. 9

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Mighty No. 9 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Mighty.No.9.Incl.ALL.DLCs.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Mighty No. 9 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Mighty No. 9 Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Mighty No. 9 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 64-bit or newer
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad @ 2.8 GHz or AMD Phenom X4
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Radeon HD 7770 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti
    • Storage: 2 GB obtainable area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Free Download (v1.1.5.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae was launched on Mar 10, 2014About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Mirror Free Download (v2.0 Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mirror Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mirror was launched on Apr 19, 2018About The GameIt is alleged that there's a...
    Read more
    Games

    Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Ministry Of Broadcast Free Download (The Quarantine Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ministry Of Broadcast Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ministry Of Broadcast was launched on Jan 30, 2020About The GameMinistry of...
    Read more
    Games

    Mini Metro Free Download (v06.01.2020) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mini Metro Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mini Metro was launched on Nov 6, 2015About The GameIn Mini Metro, you...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Free Download (v1.1.5.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae was launched on Mar 10, 2014About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Mirror Free Download (v2.0 Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mirror Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mirror was launched on Apr 19, 2018About The GameIt is alleged that there's a...
    Read more
    Games

    Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Ministry Of Broadcast Free Download (The Quarantine Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ministry Of Broadcast Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ministry Of Broadcast was launched on Jan 30, 2020About The GameMinistry of...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Immortal Redneck Free Download (v1.3.3) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Immortal Redneck Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Immortal Redneck was launched on Apr 25, 2017About The GameImmortal Redneck is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 Free Download (v4.13.1m) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Il-2 Sturmovik: 1946 was launched on Dec 15, 2006About The GameIl-2 1946...
    Read more
    Games

    Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition Free Download (v2.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition was launched on Oct 30, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    I Am The Hero Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    I Am The Hero Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. I Am The Hero was launched on Jan 16, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    I am Setsuna Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    I'm Setsuna Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. I'm Setsuna was launched on Jul 19, 2016About The GameHow to Download &...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020