Effie Free Download Full Version

Effie is a 3D action-adventure recreation that mixes basic components from the style, reminiscent of fight, platforming, and puzzles, with the exploration of an expanded world. Live a singular fantasy journey, free the cities from a robust and darkish evil, and relive the feel and appear of old-school video-games! Delve into the journey of Galand, a younger man in his quest to get better his youth after a witch cursed him with untimely previous age. Defeat all of the sinister creatures, overcome all of the platforming challenges and resolve essentially the most advanced puzzles! Runestone, your journey companion

A strong black magic controls the cities of the area of Oblena. To face evil, you’ll carry a magic protect that can mean you can defend your self, to battle and to surf throughout the crimson grassland. It will step by step develop in energy and abilities! We all have fond recollections of these unimaginable basic 3D action-adventure video games. We have used these references to convey these sensations again to life once more, however with fashionable graphics, controls and game-play!









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 650

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8 GB out there area

