    Energy Hook Free Download Full Version




    Energy Hook Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Energy Hook was launched on Jul 5, 2016

    About The Game

    From the inventor of the acclaimed web-swinging motion in *Spider-Man 2* comes the intense sport of the longer term: Energy Hook! Energy Hook athletes use their jury-rigged gravity beams to carry out death-defying stunts. Fall nice distances and use your momentum to launch your self to dizzying heights! Run on partitions, and carry out loops, spins, and aerial tips! You play Delilah, Energy Hook athlete who’s making a reputation for herself in a future reworked by gravity tech, teleportation, and local weather issues. By proving your self on the impediment programs arrange by the Energy Hook underground you’ll achieve avenue cred, supplying you with entry to higher gear and new ranges. Energy Hook challenges you to chain collectively sequences of tips, wall-runs, and trendy strikes for large scores; hurtle by way of time challenges through the use of tips to realize velocity; and search out collectibles hidden all through the degrees. Much like a graphic novel may need completely different chapters by completely different artists, Energy Hook showcases the work of a number of completely different artists: the natural floating islands of Keegan O’Rourke; the dystopian future metropolis of Killst4r; the comfortable, pastel coloured buildings of Paul Whitehead; and the digital realities of Antonio Revard.




    How to Download & Install Energy Hook

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Energy Hook is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Energy.Hook.v1.0.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Energy Hook folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Energy Hook Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Energy Hook Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 or later
    • Processor: i5 @ 2.5 Ghz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel HD 4000 or comparable
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 2 GB accessible house

