September 13, 2020
    F.E.A.R. Free Download (Platinum Collection) Full Version




    F.E.A.R. Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. F.E.A.R. was launched on Oct 17, 2005

    About The Game

    Be the hero in your personal cinematic epic of motion, stress and terror. A mysterious paramilitary pressure infiltrates a multi-billion greenback aerospace compound, taking hostages however issuing no calls for. The authorities responds by sending in a Special Forces workforce solely to have them obliterated. Live footage of the bloodbath exhibits an inexplicable wave of destruction tearing the troopers aside. With no different recourse, the elite F.E.A.R. (First Encounter Assault Recon) workforce is assembled to cope with the extraordinary circumstances. They are given one easy mission: Evaluate the menace and remove the intruders at any price. F.E.A.R. Extraction Point Extraction Point kicks off the place the unique recreation ended – with a bang. As the helicopter which the F.E.A.R. workforce is on makes an attempt to go away the neighborhood, it as a substitute winds up crashing. The F.E.A.R. workforce is thus pressured to hunt out an alternate extraction level, all the best way battling the now free Alma and her paranormal minions throughout a destroyed metropolis. F.E.A.R. Perseus Mandate As the primary F.E.A.R. workforce and Delta Force combat for management of the scenario, a second F.E.A.R. workforce is shipped in to shed some mild on Armacham Technology Corporation’s (ATC) darkish previous. As a member of a secondary F.E.A.R. workforce, you might be introduced in to find extra data concerning the key challenge on the ATC amenities. The multiplayer part for this growth is not out there.




    How to Download & Install F.E.A.R.

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once F.E.A.R. is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to F.E.A.R.Platinum.Collection.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the F.E.A.R. folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    F.E.A.R. Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin FEAR Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Operating System: Windows® XP, x64 or 2000 with newest service pack put in
    • Processor: Pentium® 4 1.7 GHz or equal processor
    • Memory: 512 MB of RAM or extra
    • Graphics: 64 MB GeForce™ 4 Ti or Radeon® 9000 video card; Monitor that may show in 4:3 side ratio
    • DirectX®: 9.0c (August Edition) or increased
    • Hard Drive: 17 GB free Hard Drive Space for set up; Additional arduous drive area for a swap file and saved recreation information
    • Sound: 16-bit DirectX® 9.0 compliant sound card with assist for EAX™ 2.0

