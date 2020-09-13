Sunday, September 13, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster was launched on May 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Final Fantasy V Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Final Fantasy V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy V was launched on Sep 24, 2015About The GameTwenty years...
    Read more
    Games

    Final Fantasy III Free Download (2020 Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Final Fantasy III Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy III was launched on May 27, 2014About The GameWhen darkness...
    Read more

    Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Free Download Full Version




    Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster was launched on May 12, 2016

    About The Game

    FINAL FANTASY X tells the story of a star blitzball participant, Tidus, who journeys with a younger and delightful summoner named Yuna on her quest to save lots of the world of Spira from an infinite cycle of destruction wrought by the colossal menace Sin. FINAL FANTASY X-2 returns to the world of Spira two years after the start of the Eternal Calm. Having been proven a mysterious however acquainted picture in a sphere, Yuna turns into a Sphere Hunter and alongside together with her companions Rikku and Paine, embarks on a quest around the globe to seek out the solutions to the thriller inside. Based on the worldwide variations of the video games that had been beforehand solely launched in Japan and Europe, FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster brings these timeless classics ahead to the present era of followers, outdated and new alike.




    How to Download & Install Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Final.Fantasy.X-X2.HD.Remaster.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Free Download

    Note: You can change the language by going to the “settings” menu within the FFX&X-2_LAUNCHER.exe and deciding on it from the primary dropbox. (See screenshot in feedback part beneath for more information)

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista or later
    • Processor: 2GHz Dual Core CPU
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce 9600GT VRAM 512MB or later / ATI Radeon HD 2600XT VRAM 512MB or later
    • Storage: 37 GB obtainable house
    • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Final Fantasy V Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Final Fantasy V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy V was launched on Sep 24, 2015About The GameTwenty years...
    Read more
    Games

    Final Fantasy III Free Download (2020 Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Final Fantasy III Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy III was launched on May 27, 2014About The GameWhen darkness...
    Read more
    Games

    Fight Of Animals Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Fight Of Animals Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Fight Of Animals was launched on Dec 18, 2019About The GameAnimal memes...
    Read more
    Games

    E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy was launched on Jul 29, 2011About The GameHow to...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster was launched on May 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    Final Fantasy V Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Final Fantasy V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy V was launched on Sep 24, 2015About The GameTwenty years...
    Read more
    Games

    Final Fantasy III Free Download (2020 Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Final Fantasy III Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Final Fantasy III was launched on May 27, 2014About The GameWhen darkness...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Manor of Mystic Courtesans Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Manor of Mystic Courtesans Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Manor of Mystic Courtesans was launched on Apr 17, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Making*Lovers Free Download (v1.01 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Making*Lovers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Making*Lovers was launched on Apr 3, 2020About The GameMaking*Lovers A narrative about the way...
    Read more
    Games

    Meeple Station Free Download (v0.6.20) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Meeple Station Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Meeple Station was launched on Jan 17, 2019About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Magicite Free Download (v2.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Magicite Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Magicite was launched on Jun 9, 2014About The GameExplore, craft, and survive on this...
    Read more
    Games

    Mafia III: Definitive Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mafia III: Definitive Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mafia III: Definitive Edition was launched on May 19, 2020About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020