Monday, September 14, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Gensou Skydrift Free Download (v2.000) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Gensou Skydrift Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gensou Skydrift was launched on Dec 11, 2019About The GameA Touhou Project racing...
    Read more
    Games

    Penumbra: Black Plague Gold Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Penumbra: Black Plague Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Penumbra: Black Plague Gold Edition was launched on Jan 23,...
    Read more
    Games

    Gears Tactics Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Gears Tactics Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gears Tactics was launched on Apr 28, 2020About The GameGears Tactics is the...
    Read more
    Games

    Payday The Heist Free Download (Incl. All DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Payday The Heist Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Payday The Heist was launched on Oct 20, 2011About The GamePAYDAY™ The...
    Read more

    God Eater Resurrection Free Download Full Version




    God Eater Resurrection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. God Eater Resurrection was launched on Aug 29, 2016

    About The Game

    Start your journey in GOD EATER Resurrection as a brand new member of the GOD EATER elit squad. Your mission is to defeat the Aragami and collect materials from them for analysis, however you come to appreciate that you’re being drawn in to a large conspiracy that can irreversibly alter the destiny of humanity. Three years after the occasions of GOD EATER Resurrection, a mysterious purple rain sparks a deadly pandemic referred to as the Black Plague. Members of the Special Unit “Blood”, an affiliate of the Fenrir Organization, are despatched to analyze.




    How to Download & Install God Eater Resurrection

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once God Eater Resurrection is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to God.Eater.Resurrection.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the God Eater Resurrection folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    God Eater Resurrection Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out God Eater Resurrection Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E7500 2.93 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core Processor 5600+ 2.9GHz
    • Memory: 3 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 9800 GT 1GB / AMD Radeon HD 6670
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 15 GB obtainable area
    • Sound Card: DirectX suitable or onboard chipset

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Gensou Skydrift Free Download (v2.000) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Gensou Skydrift Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gensou Skydrift was launched on Dec 11, 2019About The GameA Touhou Project racing...
    Read more
    Games

    Penumbra: Black Plague Gold Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Penumbra: Black Plague Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Penumbra: Black Plague Gold Edition was launched on Jan 23,...
    Read more
    Games

    Gears Tactics Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Gears Tactics Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gears Tactics was launched on Apr 28, 2020About The GameGears Tactics is the...
    Read more
    Games

    Payday The Heist Free Download (Incl. All DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Payday The Heist Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Payday The Heist was launched on Oct 20, 2011About The GamePAYDAY™ The...
    Read more
    Games

    Garry’s Mod Free Download (Incl. Auto Updater) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Garry’s Mod Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Garry’s Mod was launched on Nov 29, 2006About The GameGarry’s Mod is a...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Gensou Skydrift Free Download (v2.000) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Gensou Skydrift Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gensou Skydrift was launched on Dec 11, 2019About The GameA Touhou Project racing...
    Read more
    Games

    Penumbra: Black Plague Gold Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Penumbra: Black Plague Gold Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Penumbra: Black Plague Gold Edition was launched on Jan 23,...
    Read more
    Games

    Gears Tactics Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Gears Tactics Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gears Tactics was launched on Apr 28, 2020About The GameGears Tactics is the...
    Read more
    Games

    Payday The Heist Free Download (Incl. All DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Payday The Heist Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Payday The Heist was launched on Oct 20, 2011About The GamePAYDAY™ The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Cops Free Download (v1.0.7.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Cops Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Cops was launched on Sep 17, 2019About The GameRebel Cops is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heritage of Kings: The Settlers Free Download (v1.06.0217) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heritage of Kings: The Settlers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heritage of Kings: The Settlers was launched on Feb 24,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020