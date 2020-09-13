Half-life Free Download (v1.1.0.8) Full Version

Half-life Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life was launched on Nov 8, 1998
About The Game
How to Download & Install Half-life
- Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
- Once Half-life is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Half-Life.v1.1.0.8.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Half-life folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.
Half-life Free Download
Note: Serial secret is 2335-40262-8334