Hand Of Fate 2 Free Download (v1.9.8 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

Hand Of Fate 2 was launched on Nov 7, 2017
Hand of Fate 2 is a dungeon crawler set in a world of darkish fantasy. Master a residing boardgame the place each stage of the journey is drawn from a deck of legendary encounters chosen by you! Choose properly – your opponent, the enigmatic Dealer, will pull no punches as he shapes you into the instrument of his revenge. The desk has modified, however the stakes stay the identical: life or dying!
- Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
- Once Hand Of Fate 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Hand.of.Fate.2.v1.9.8.Incl.ALL.DLCs.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Hand Of Fate 2 folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows 10/7/8/8.1/Vista (32 or 64 bit)
- Processor: 2.4ghz Intel Core 2 Duo or equal
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4600, NVIDIA GeForce GT 630, Radeon HD 5670
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 4 GB out there area