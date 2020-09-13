Sunday, September 13, 2020
    Hand Of Fate Free Download (v1.3.20 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Hand Of Fate Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hand Of Fate was launched on Feb 17, 2015

    About The Game

    An infinitely replayable sequence of quests – earn new playing cards, construct your deck, then attempt to defeat it!  Beyond the 13 gates on the finish of the world, the sport of life and demise is performed. Draw your playing cards, play your hand, and uncover your destiny. Hand of Fate is a hybrid roguelike/action-RPG/deck builder, during which the participant builds a set of playing cards right into a deck, which is then used to deal out the dungeon flooring by means of which they journey. Upon getting into a fight, all the playing cards the participant has collected fly into their fingers as totally modeled 3D belongings, and fight begins.  Build your deck, enter the world of Hand of Fate, and put together to face the Ace of Skulls.




    How to Download & Install Hand Of Fate

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Hand Of Fate is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Hand.of.Fate.v1.3.20.Incl.ALL.DLCs.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Hand Of Fate folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Hand Of Fate Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Hand Of Fate Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/XP/Vista (32 or 64 bit)
    • Processor: 2.4ghz Intel Core 2 Duo or equal
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia 260 GTS or Radeon HD 4850 – 512 MB of VRAM
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 5 GB accessible area
    • Sound Card: DirectX suitable sound card

    Download Now




