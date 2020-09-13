Harvest Moon: Light Of Hope Special Edition Free Download (v2.0.0) Full Version









Harvest Moon: Light Of Hope Special Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Harvest Moon: Light Of Hope Special Edition was launched on Nov 14, 2017

About The Game

In celebration of Harvest Moon’s twentieth Anniversary comes an all new Harvest Moon title for Steam! Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition! The recreation encompasses twenty years of the spirit which have made the franchise what it’s in the present day! Looking for a contemporary begin and a few new environment, you set off on a voyage to start your new life! Unfortunately, the climate has totally different plans, as your ship is hit by a monsoon, and goes down! You drift right into a small harbor city, now in shambles from the storm, the place a younger physician named Jeanne saves your life. The city has basically been abandoned, however you’re by no means one to again down from a problem! It might be as much as you to assist rebuild the city and save the lighthouse…nevertheless it gained’t be simple! Nevertheless, with some onerous work rising crops, tending livestock, and gathering supplies for repairs, it is possible for you to to make new associates, begin a household, revive the lighthouse, and save the city, your new dwelling!









How to Download & Install Harvest Moon: Light Of Hope Special Edition

Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Harvest Moon: Light Of Hope Special Edition is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Harvest.Moon.Light.of.Hope.Special.Edition.v2.0.0.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Harvest Moon: Light Of Hope Special Edition folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Harvest Moon: Light Of Hope Special Edition Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Harvest Moon: Light Of Hope Special Edition Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10

Windows 7, 8, 10 Processor: Intel i3 Third-Generation 2.9GHz

Intel i3 Third-Generation 2.9GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 1 GB out there area

Download Now









