    Healer’s Quest Free Download (v1.1.01) Full Version




    Healer’s Quest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Healer’s Quest was launched on Apr 18, 2018

    About The Game

    When evil forces awaken within the darkness, the world wants a workforce of heroes… But when these heroes are a ragtag bunch of unskilled jerks, solely the healer can save the day. Healer’s Quest is a lighthearted Comedy RPG the place you tackle the function of essentially the most underappreciated celebration member in any fantasy realm: the Healer. Joining a band of inept misfits – a bossy tank, a good-looking archer, a wicked mage, and a raging barbarian – you will need to maintain your celebration’s well being topped up while concurrently managing dwindling mana reserves. Not solely can your celebration be taken down when their well being ebbs away, they may also be hit with a spread of debilitating standing results. It’s like juggling with magic, and the gang hates you. If you let celebration members die, they might properly go right into a sulk in subsequent encounters. Manage moods with magical curatives, demise prevention, and witty dialogue decisions.




    How to Download & Install Haler’s Quest

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Healer’s Quest is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Healers.Quest.v1.1.01.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Healer’s Quest folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Healer’s Quest Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Healer’s Quest Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7+
    • Processor: 1.8 GHZ
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 500 MB out there house

    Download Now




