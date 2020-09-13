Sunday, September 13, 2020
    Read more
    Read more
    Read more
    Heave Ho Free Download (v1.4) Full Version




    Heave Ho Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heave Ho was launched on Aug 29, 2019

    About The Game

    Heave Ho duties as much as 4 gamers with a easy aim – don’t fall to your loss of life! Players will use their very own two palms and the outstretched grip of their associates to grapple throughout every stage on their strategy to victory. Grab each other’s palms, climb throughout dangling our bodies, and swing your friends to security in a wobbly, dangly mass of limbs. Customize your character with all method of trendy equipment and zany accouterment in a useless try to recollect who you’re and which of your palms is the one factor between you and the plummet of doom. Controller is required for native multiplayer / native coop.




    How to Download & Install Heave Ho

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Heave Ho is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Heave.Ho.v1.4.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Heave Ho folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Heave Ho Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Heave Ho Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 x64
    • Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E4500 (2 * 2200) or equal
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel HD 4400
    • Storage: 1 GB accessible area
    • Additional Notes: Controller is required for native multiplayer / native coop.

