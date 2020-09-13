Sunday, September 13, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more

    Here Be Dragons Free Download (v1.0) Full Version




    Here Be Dragons Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Here Be Dragons was launched on Aug 16, 2019

    About The Game

    Here Be Dragons is a satirical turn-based technique sport that includes distinctive “living map” graphics, the place you lead a bunch of crazed captains and eradicate legendary monsters with the intention to permit Christopher Columbus the invention of the New World. Christopher Columbus found the Americas in 1492. In 10 weeks. With 100 males. With 3 ships. This is a LIE! Firstly, somebody needed to defeat kraken and tritons. Someone needed to vanquish the Leviathan. Someone needed to banish all of the ghost ships. The details about these deeds is lacking from the archives, and you’ll’t discover it in any nice statesmen’s memoir. The information of the “Avant Armada” was fully erased by some bloody officers. The individuals who took half within the expeditions weren’t sane folks. Maniacs, psychos and customary crackpots have been pressured by royal orders to eradicate Evil within the uncharted seas. “Here Be Dragons” describes these occasions.




    How to Download & Install Here Be Dragons

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Here Be Dragons is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Here.Be.Dragons.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Here Be Dragons folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Here Be Dragons Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Here Be Dragons Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7+
    • Processor: Intel 1.2 GHz or equivilent AMD household
    • Memory: 4000 MB RAM
    • Graphics: DirectX 9 appropriate graphics card

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Cops Free Download (v1.0.7.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Cops Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Cops was launched on Sep 17, 2019About The GameRebel Cops is a...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Re:legend Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Re:legend Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Re:legend was launched on Aug 30, 2019About The GameWashed ashore on Vokka Island with...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-Life 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2 was launched on Nov 16, 2004About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    10 Second Ninja Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    10 Second Ninja Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 10 Second Ninja was launched on Mar 5, 2014About The GameNinjas are...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-life 2: Episode One Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2: Episode One Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2: Episode One was launched on Jun 1, 2006About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-life 2: Episode Two Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2: Episode Two Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2: Episode Two was launched on Oct 10, 2007   About The Game   Half-Life...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020