Hitman: Codename 47 Free Download Full Version









Hitman: Codename 47 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hitman: Codename 47 was launched on Nov 23, 2000

About The Game

As the enigmatic Hitman, you could use stealth and tactical drawback fixing to enter, execute and exit your task with minimal consideration and most effectiveness. For a value, you’ve got entry to probably the most devious units, however how you utilize them will decide should you retire as a millionaire or get completely retired.

The Hitman is the world’s most achieved and rich murderer; nevertheless, he’s stricken by a troubling previous of deception and genetic butchery. The ingenious story will evolve over 5 chapters of heart-stopping motion. Remember, the world of contract hits rewards a fast mind greater than a fast set off finger.









How to Download & Install Hitman: Codename 47

Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once Hitman: Codename 47 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Hitman.Codename.47.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Hitman: Codename 47 folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Hitman: Codename 47 Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin Hitman: Codename 47 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 95/98/ME

Microsoft Windows 95/98/ME Processor: Pentium II 300 MHz

Pentium II 300 MHz Memory: 64 MB RAM

64 MB RAM Graphics: 100% DirectX 7.0a-compatible 3d Accelerated Card with 12MB VRAM

100% DirectX 7.0a-compatible 3d Accelerated Card with 12MB VRAM DirectX: Version 7.0a

Version 7.0a Storage: 400 MB accessible house

400 MB accessible house Sound Card: 100% DirectX 7.0a-compatible Sound Card

100% DirectX 7.0a-compatible Sound Card Additional Notes: 100% Windows 95/98/ME suitable mouse and keyboard

Download Now









