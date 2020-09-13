Life is Strange Free Download (All Episodes) Full Version

Life Is Strange Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Life Is Strange was launched on Jan 29, 2015
About The Game
Follow the story of Max Caulfield, a pictures senior who discovers she will rewind time whereas saving her greatest buddy Chloe Price.
The pair quickly discover themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow scholar Rachel Amber, uncovering a darkish aspect to life in Arcadia Bay. Meanwhile, Max should shortly be taught that altering the previous can typically result in a devastating future.Key Features:
- A superbly written fashionable journey sport.
- Rewind time to vary the course of occasions.
- Multiple endings relying on the alternatives you make.
- Striking, hand-painted visuals.
- Distinct, licensed indie soundtrack.