Sunday, September 13, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Locked Up Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Locked Up Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Locked Up was launched on Apr 23, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Life is Strange Free Download (All Episodes) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Life Is Strange Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Life Is Strange was launched on Jan 29, 2015About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Mages Of Mystralia Free Download (v1.6.26621) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mages Of Mystralia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mages Of Mystralia was launched on May 18, 2017About The GameIn the...
    Read more
    Games

    Life Is Feudal: Forest Village Free Download (v1.1.6719) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Life Is Feudal: Forest Village Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Life Is Feudal: Forest Village was launched on May 26,...
    Read more

    Life is Strange Free Download (All Episodes) Full Version




    Life Is Strange Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Life Is Strange was launched on Jan 29, 2015

    About The Game

    How to Download & Install Life Is Strange

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Life Is Strang is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Life is Strange – Complete Edition.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Life Is Strange folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Life Is Strange Free Download

    Follow the story of Max Caulfield, a pictures senior who discovers she will rewind time whereas saving her greatest buddy Chloe Price.
    The pair quickly discover themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow scholar Rachel Amber, uncovering a darkish aspect to life in Arcadia Bay. Meanwhile, Max should shortly be taught that altering the previous can typically result in a devastating future.Key Features:




    System Requirements

    • A superbly written fashionable journey sport.
    • Rewind time to vary the course of occasions.
    • Multiple endings relying on the alternatives you make.
    • Striking, hand-painted visuals.
    • Distinct, licensed indie soundtrack.

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Locked Up Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Locked Up Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Locked Up was launched on Apr 23, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Mages Of Mystralia Free Download (v1.6.26621) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mages Of Mystralia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mages Of Mystralia was launched on May 18, 2017About The GameIn the...
    Read more
    Games

    Life Is Feudal: Forest Village Free Download (v1.1.6719) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Life Is Feudal: Forest Village Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Life Is Feudal: Forest Village was launched on May 26,...
    Read more
    Games

    Mega Man Legacy Collection Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mega Man Legacy Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mega Man Legacy Collection was launched on Aug 24, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection was launched on Feb 25,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Locked Up Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Locked Up Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Locked Up was launched on Apr 23, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Life is Strange Free Download (All Episodes) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Life Is Strange Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Life Is Strange was launched on Jan 29, 2015About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Mages Of Mystralia Free Download (v1.6.26621) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mages Of Mystralia Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mages Of Mystralia was launched on May 18, 2017About The GameIn the...
    Read more
    Games

    Life Is Feudal: Forest Village Free Download (v1.1.6719) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Life Is Feudal: Forest Village Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Life Is Feudal: Forest Village was launched on May 26,...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Homeworld Remastered Collection Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Homeworld Remastered Collection Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Homeworld Remastered Collection was launched on Feb 25, 2015About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Levelhead Free Download (v1.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Levelhead Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Levelhead was launched on Apr 18, 2019About The GameLISTEN UP, NEW EMPLOYEE! The Bureau...
    Read more
    Games

    Legrand Legacy: Tale Of The Fatebounds Free Download (v2.0.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Legrand Legacy: Tale Of The Fatebounds Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Legrand Legacy: Tale Of The Fatebounds was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Jump King Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Jump King Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Jump King was launched on May 3, 2019About The Game“Tactical Leaping Adventure –...
    Read more
    Games

    Jump Force Ultimate Edition Free Download (v2.01 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Jump Force Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Jump Force was launched on Feb 14, 2019About The GameThe most well-known Manga...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020