Mad Father Free Download (v3.04) Full Version

Mad Father Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mad Father was launched on Sep 22, 2016
About The Game
How to Download & Install Mad Father
- Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
- Once Mad Father is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Mad.Father.v3.04.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Mad Father folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
Mad Father Free Download
Note: To full-screen the sport, press F10 in your keyboard.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows 7 or Greater
- Processor: Intel Core 2 1.06Ghz
- Memory: 1 GB RAM
- Graphics: Integrated graphics
- DirectX: Version 9.0
- Storage: 100 MB obtainable house