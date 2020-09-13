Sunday, September 13, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more

    Proteus Free Download Full Version




    Proteus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Proteus was launched on Jan 30, 2013

    About The Game

    Proteus is a sport about exploration and immersion in a dream-like island world the place the soundtrack to your play is created by your environment. Played in first-person, the first technique of interplay is just your presence on the earth and the way you observe it. The procedurally generated islands are residence to creatures pure and imagined, tranquil valleys and ruins with magical properties.




    How to Download & Install Proteus

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Proteus is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Proteus.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Proteus folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Proteus Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Proteus Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP3
    • Processor: 1.8GHz
    • Memory: 3 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 3000
    • Hard Drive: 100 MB HD house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Cops Free Download (v1.0.7.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Cops Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Cops was launched on Sep 17, 2019About The GameRebel Cops is a...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Re:legend Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Re:legend Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Re:legend was launched on Aug 30, 2019About The GameWashed ashore on Vokka Island with...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-Life 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2 was launched on Nov 16, 2004About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    10 Second Ninja Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    10 Second Ninja Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 10 Second Ninja was launched on Mar 5, 2014About The GameNinjas are...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-life 2: Episode One Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2: Episode One Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2: Episode One was launched on Jun 1, 2006About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-life 2: Episode Two Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2: Episode Two Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2: Episode Two was launched on Oct 10, 2007   About The Game   Half-Life...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020