Puyo Puyo Tetris Free Download Full Version

Two puzzle recreation juggernauts collide as Tetris®, one of many largest-selling and acknowledged manufacturers in gaming historical past, and Puyo Puyo™ from SEGA mix to create a fun-to-play, fast-paced, aggressive occasion recreation like no different! There’s a ton of various types of gameplay – from the single-player Adventure and Challenge modes to the ferocious competitors of the up-to-four-player Arcade modes. Unlock new characters and backgrounds in Adventure mode, or unlock new character voices, skins for Puyos and Tetriminos, backgrounds and extra within the in-game Shop. You may even strive your puzzle expertise on a worldwide scale by taking part in any of the multiplayer modes with as much as 4 gamers on-line in Puzzle League or Free Play modes.









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 (8.1) / 10 64Bit

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD equal

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: DX11 compliant video card with 1 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 7 GB obtainable area

