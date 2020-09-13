Q.U.B.E. 2 Free Download (Incl. Aftermath DLC) Full Version









Q.U.B.E. 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Q.U.B.E. 2 was launched on Mar 13, 2018

About The Game

Q.U.B.E. 2 is the sequel to the hit first-person puzzle sport Q.U.B.E. You are Amelia Cross, a stranded archaeologist who has mysteriously awoken among the many sand swept ruins of an historic alien panorama. Together with the distant assist of one other survivor, Commander Emma Sutcliffe, you need to traverse and manipulate the construction of this forgotten world to discover a means again house. Waking up carrying an odd swimsuit with hooked up gloves, you don’t have any prior information on the way you got here to be on this surroundings. Awaiting you is a maze-like monolith, a construction that you need to navigate, fixing mind-bending puzzles. Use your manipulation gloves to alter and adapt the architectural construction in your search to rendezvous with one other survivor, discovering a means off the planet. As you discover and clear up puzzles to progress, thought-provoking questions on your true objective and the origins of the construction you might be navigating will have to be thought-about, forcing you to return to phrases with a devastating reality that can shake your world.









How to Download & Install Q.U.B.E. 2

Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once Q.U.B.E. 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Q.U.B.E.2.Aftermath.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Q.U.B.E. 2 folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Q.U.B.E. 2 Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Q.U.B.E. 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD processor, 2.5 GHz

Quad-core Intel or AMD processor, 2.5 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon 6870 HD sequence card

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon 6870 HD sequence card DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 4 GB out there house

Download Now









