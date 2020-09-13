Sunday, September 13, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more

    RAGE 2 Free Download Full Version




    RAGE 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RAGE 2 was launched on May 14, 2019

    About The Game

    Dive headfirst right into a dystopian world devoid of society, regulation, and order. RAGE 2 brings collectively two studio powerhouses–Avalanche Studios, masters of open world madness, and id Software, creators of the first-person shooter –to ship a carnival of carnage the place you may go anyplace, shoot something, and explode all the pieces. An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s inhabitants, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority search to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the final Ranger of the wasteland and a menace to their energy, you’ve got been robbed of your house and left for lifeless. Now you’ll should rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous car fight, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world stuffed with emergent insanity, you’ll tear throughout an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to seek out the instruments and tech wanted to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority as soon as and for all.




    How to Download & Install RAGE 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once RAGE 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to RAGE.2.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the RAGE 2 folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    RAGE 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin RAGE 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit variations)
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD R9 280 3GB
    • Storage: 50 GB accessible house

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Cops Free Download (v1.0.7.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Cops Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Cops was launched on Sep 17, 2019About The GameRebel Cops is a...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Re:legend Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Re:legend Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Re:legend was launched on Aug 30, 2019About The GameWashed ashore on Vokka Island with...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-Life 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2 was launched on Nov 16, 2004About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    10 Second Ninja Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    10 Second Ninja Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 10 Second Ninja was launched on Mar 5, 2014About The GameNinjas are...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-life 2: Episode One Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2: Episode One Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2: Episode One was launched on Jun 1, 2006About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-life 2: Episode Two Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2: Episode Two Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2: Episode Two was launched on Oct 10, 2007   About The Game   Half-Life...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020