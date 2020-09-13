Sunday, September 13, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more

    Re-legion Free Download (v1.0.0.202) Full Version




    Re-legion Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Re-legion was launched on Jan 31, 2019

    About The Game

    In Re-Legion, gamers Follow Elion’s journey from a lone prophet to essentially the most highly effective advocate of faith within the metropolis. Introducing a brand new different to the standard financial and useful resource administration utilized in RTS video games, Re-Legion permits gamers to transform atypical non-believing residents into their models – the followers. Initiated cultists then increase the cult’s potentialities by acquiring cyber-coins to allow upgrades, by praying they improve religion to achieve and use particular talents, they hack buildings and ad-boards to increase and management territories, they convert different residents or battle enemy models and non-believers. The general course of the one’s cult is outlined by the dogmas chosen for it. From a peaceable faith to at least one that despises non-believers, every considered one of dozens of dogmas defines the best way through which the cult will pursue its targets. But whichever method you resolve to decide on, your followers will all work collectively to construct a robust and highly effective cult.




    How to Download & Install Re-legion

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Re-legion is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Re Legion.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Re-legion folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Re-legion Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Re-legion Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10
    • Processor: i3-4150 (or AMD equal)
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Geforce GTX 760 2GB VRAM
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 6 GB obtainable house
    • Sound Card: DirectX® 11.0 appropriate
    • Additional Notes: Game requires Microsoft Foundation

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Cops Free Download (v1.0.7.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Cops Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Cops was launched on Sep 17, 2019About The GameRebel Cops is a...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Re:legend Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Re:legend Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Re:legend was launched on Aug 30, 2019About The GameWashed ashore on Vokka Island with...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-Life 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2 was launched on Nov 16, 2004About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    10 Second Ninja Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    10 Second Ninja Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 10 Second Ninja was launched on Mar 5, 2014About The GameNinjas are...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-life 2: Episode One Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2: Episode One Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2: Episode One was launched on Jun 1, 2006About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-life 2: Episode Two Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2: Episode Two Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2: Episode Two was launched on Oct 10, 2007   About The Game   Half-Life...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020