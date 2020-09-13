Sunday, September 13, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more

    Rebel Cops Free Download (v1.0.7.0) Full Version




    Rebel Cops Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Cops was launched on Sep 17, 2019

    About The Game

    Rebel Cops is a spin-off sport from This Is the Police, which solely focuses on the sequence’ turned-based tactical operations. Lead a ragtag squad of cops in insurrection towards their city’s new legal energy to see how lengthy you possibly can maintain out while you’re consistently quick on provides and a single shot can price a cop their life. You’re not precisely the police, however you’re the one ones on the aspect of justice. Viktor Zuev, a sadistic crime boss new on the scene, has rapidly taken the city of Ripton by the throat. The neighborhood’s leaders and native police have surrendered to his will. A grasp of intimidation and blackmail, Zuev has seized each main enterprise on the town, all of which he now controls as his personal personal fiefdom. An outlaw band of renegade cops refuses to bow, nonetheless. With little hope of success, they battle on — for justice, and the soul of their city. You’re combating a guerilla struggle, out-manned and out-gunned. Use concealment and canopy, strategy the enemy quietly, and take them down earlier than they will elevate the alarm. You have at your disposal an arsenal of non-lethal weapons and gear, in addition to particular tactical perks which you’ll be able to unlock as you improve your rebels. True, generally violence appears inevitable, however when the time comes, don’t hesitate: neither you nor the criminals have well being bars. When somebody is shot, they’ll bleed out rapidly, and getting a bullet within the head means immediate dying.




    How to Download & Install Rebel Cops

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Rebel Cops is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Rebel.Cops.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Rebel Cops folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Rebel Cops Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Rebel Cops Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 64-bit or greater
    • Processor: Dual Core CPU
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel UHD 620, GeForce GT 930MX, AMD R7 240 or equal
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 2 GB obtainable area
    • Sound Card: DirectX suitable

    Download Now




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Heritage of Kings: The Settlers Free Download (v1.06.0217) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heritage of Kings: The Settlers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heritage of Kings: The Settlers was launched on Feb 24,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download (v0.5.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Inc: Escalation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Inc: Escalation was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameFrom the...
    Read more
    Games

    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1...
    Read more
    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Free Download (v1.08) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy was launched on Oct 20, 2015About The GameRebel Galaxy is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download (Incl. Tribes of the East) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Heroes Of Might & Magic V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Heroes Of Might & Magic V was launched on...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Re:legend Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Re:legend Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Re:legend was launched on Aug 30, 2019About The GameWashed ashore on Vokka Island with...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-Life 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2 was launched on Nov 16, 2004About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    10 Second Ninja Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    10 Second Ninja Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. 10 Second Ninja was launched on Mar 5, 2014About The GameNinjas are...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-life 2: Episode One Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2: Episode One Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2: Episode One was launched on Jun 1, 2006About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Half-life 2: Episode Two Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Half-life 2: Episode Two Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Half-life 2: Episode Two was launched on Oct 10, 2007   About The Game   Half-Life...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020